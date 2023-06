Baez went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Baez wrapped up a productive weekend series against Minnesota, going 5-for-15 with two triples, a home run and six RBI in four games. The shortstop now has a .741 OPS this month, compared to a .620 OPS for the season, so he is beginning to trend in the right direction.