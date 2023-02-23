Baez can opt out of his contract after the upcoming season, and it's unclear if he'll remain in Detroit beyond 2023, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baez had a disappointing first season in Detroit after signing a six-year, $140 million deal, posting just a .671 OPS and hitting only 17 home runs after recording 31 long balls in 2021. Entering his age 30 season, Baez will be looking to rebound, and if he does, he may want to test free agency again next offseason. The rebuilding Tigers may also look to trade him at some point in 2023, particularly if the shortstop plays well and Detroit can acquire solid prospects in return.