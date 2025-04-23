Baez will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Baez will pick up his sixth straight start and his third in a row in center field, a position he hadn't played professionally prior to this season. The 32-year-old looks on track to serve as the Tigers' preferred option in center until the team gets one of Matt Vierling (shoulder), Wenceel Perez (back) or Parker Meadows (arm) back from the injured list. Baez is hitting .274 on the season, but he has yet to record a home run or stolen base and has logged just four RBI and five runs over 66 plate appearances.