Baez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Baez's absence from the lineup is a scheduled off day for the 29-year-old. Since returning April 24 from a stint on the injured list due to a thumb issue, Baez started in each of the Tigers' last 17 games and slashed .200/.243/.300 over that stretch. Harold Castro fills in for Baez at shortstop in the series finale.