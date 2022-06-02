Baez remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins,

According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Baez is on the bench for a second straight game not due to an injury, but as part of a "planned mental break." The consecutive days off come after Baez closed May with a .129/.182/.161 slash line over the final eight games of the month. He's sitting on a career-worst .542 OPS through his first 40 games with Detroit this season, perhaps giving the Tigers some buyer's remorse after signing him to a massive six-year, $140 million deal this winter.