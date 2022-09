Baez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-3 win over the Royals.

Baez played a big role in the blowout win with his 16th home run of the season leading the way. He's still just over half of the way to the 31 long balls he hit in 2021, as his production has dipped across the board in his first year with the Tigers. Baez is still capable of breaking out in 2023, and he figures to come at a discount in fantasy drafts.