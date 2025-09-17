Baez (head) started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Guardians in 10 innings.

Baez rejoined the starting nine Tuesday for the first time since exiting last Friday's 8-2 loss to the Marlins after fouling a ball off his head. The 32-year-old passed all concussion testing following his departure and seemingly avoided any serious injury, as he was used off the bench a day later. Since making his third All-Star appearance in mid-July, Baez is slashing just .210/.219/.298 and appears to have settled back into a part-time role at both shortstop and in center field.