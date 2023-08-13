The Tigers placed Baez (knee) on the bereavement list Sunday.

Baez had been a candidate to go on the bereavement list for nearly a week following the recent passing of his grandfather, but he ended up starting in four straight games before he was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox due to a sore right knee. Baez apparently picked up the injury Friday, and he'll now get some added time to heal up while he returns to his native Puerto Rico to attend his grandfather's funeral and mourn with his family. Per MLB rules, players must spent at least three days -- and no more than seven -- on the bereavement list, so Baez could rejoin the Tigers as soon as Wednesday for the team's game in Minnesota.