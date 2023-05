Baez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Baez didn't homer in all of April, but he's now gone deep three times over four games in May. He also has three multi-hit efforts in his last five contests. For the season, the shortstop is slashing .260/.322/.394 with 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases through 115 plate appearances.