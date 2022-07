Baez (arm) is starting at shortstop and batting second Monday versus the Padres, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After he left Sunday's game early with an arm injury, Baez was considered day-to-day, but he's ready to go for Monday's series opener. The shortstop has gone 4-for-12 with an RBI and four runs scored over four games since the All-Star break.