Baez (undisclosed) is starting at shortstop and batting third Sunday against the Royals, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Baez departed Saturday's contest with an unspecified injury, but it doesn't appear to be a serious concern since he's back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale. The 29-year-old shortstop is 8-for-25 with a home run, three walks, four RBI and four runs over his past seven contests.