Baez went 3-for-9 with two runs scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Baez was dynamic in Game 1 with three hits before going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the nightcap. That's par for the course with the streaky shortstop. While he's batting just .216 this season and .211 in July, he does have two home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored across 18 games this month, so he has at least contributed some counting stats despite struggling to make consistent contact.