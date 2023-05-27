site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Javier Baez: Heads to bench
RotoWire Staff
May 27, 2023
Baez will sit Saturday against the White Sox.
Baez finds himself on the bench for the first time in exactly a month. He's hit .238/.279/.352 since that time, a slight improvement at best on his .234/.294/.286 line up to that point. Zack Short will get the nod at shortstop.
