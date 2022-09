Baez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Royals.

The home run was Baez's 12th of the season and first since Aug. 11. He actually hit just the one long ball last month, but the shortstop is notoriously streaky, so a power surge could come at any time. It's been a disappointing first season in Detroit overall for Baez, though he still has the talent to make an impact for fantasy managers down the stretch.