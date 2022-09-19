Baez (knee) went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

Baez was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to right knee soreness, though he did record a single as a pinch hitter. He kept it rolling Sunday with his 14th home run of the season, and the veteran is now batting .379 this month with three home runs and 11 RBI. Baez's overall numbers don't look as good, but at least he's showing some positive signs heading into 2023, which could be a bounceback campaign.