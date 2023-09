Baez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

While dealing with general soreness, Baez sat out three straight games before he returned to the lineup for Saturday's 10-0 win, during which he went 0-for-3 with a walk. The Tigers haven't indicated that Baez suffered a setback in his return, so his move to the bench Sunday may be for maintenance purposes more than anything else. Zack Short will step in for Baez at shortstop.