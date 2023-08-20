Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

Kerry Carpenter got the scoring started with a three-run home run in the first inning, and then Baez provided the deciding run with his eighth long ball of the season in the seventh inning. It's been a disappointing season for the shortstop, who's sitting with just a .592 OPS. Baez may also finish with his fewest home runs in a full season since he hit one as a 22-year-old back in 2015. Since then, he's had at least 14 home runs every year except for the condensed 2020 campaign, when he recorded eight long balls in 59 games.