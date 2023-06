Baez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Baez went deep in the ninth inning for just his fourth home run of the season through 58 games played. He had just 17 long balls last year, which were his fewest in a full season since 2016. Baez may struggle to even get to 17 home runs this year, and so far his time in Detroit has been fairly underwhelming, as his fantasy production has fallen off.