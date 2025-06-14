Baez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 11-5 win over the Reds.

Baez was a thorn in the Reds' side all game, falling a triple short of the cycle while homering for the first time since May 16. Though the 32-year-old entered Friday without an extra-base hit in June, he's now hit safely in nine of 11 games this month. He's slashing .284/.314/.443 with seven home runs, 33 RBI, 29 runs scored and one stolen base in what continues to be a surprisingly resurgent campaign.