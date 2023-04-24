Baez (finger) will start at shortstop and bat third Monday in Milwaukee.
Baez had to depart Sunday's loss to the Orioles due to swelling in his left middle finger, but he's back out there a day later. The veteran shortstop is off to a dreadful .203/.253/.246 start at the dish this season.
