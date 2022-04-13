Manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that he's hopeful Baez (thumb) will be able to return to game action as early as Thursday against the Royals, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Baez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox due to right thumb soreness that occurred when he got jammed in Tuesday's loss. He received treatment Wednesday, and Hinch is hopeful that Baez's absence is "just a one-day thing." If the 29-year-old is forced to miss any additional time, Harold Castro will likely continue to fill in at shortstop.