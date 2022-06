Baez went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Baez's .222 batting average and .642 OPS for the season still don't look great, but he's been dialed in lately. The shortstop is batting .366 over his past 10 games with eight extra-base knocks. Fantasy managers can probably turn the page on Baez's early-season struggles and expect solid numbers the rest of the way.