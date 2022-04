Baez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

The Twins scored two in the ninth inning for a walkoff, 5-4 victory, but Baez did all he could to give the Tigers a win as he crushed a three-run home run in the eighth. The shortstop is now up to two home runs and eight RBI across only seven games, to go along with an outstanding .972 OPS. Baez has certainly hit the ground running with his new team.