Baez exited Saturday's game against the Royals with an apparent injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It wasn't obvious what forced Baez from the game. However, McCosky noted that Baez had a rough night physically, as he was slid into at second base and appeared to tweak something while chasing a flyball in the first inning. Baez singled twice prior to leaving and should be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.