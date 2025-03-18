Baez is expected to open the season in a bench role with Trey Sweeney likely in line to serve as the Tigers' Opening Day starter at shortstop, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sweeney hasn't been optioned to Triple-A Toledo yet, and if the 24-year-old sticks in the majors, the Tigers likely won't want him riding the pine instead of developing in the minors. Baez has seemingly kept himself prepared for the possibility of serving in more of a utility role this spring, as he's also been seeing time at third base in addition to his natural spot at shortstop. Baez has struggled mightily since signing a six-year, $140 million deal with Detroit in November 2021, but with three seasons still left on his contract, the Tigers may not be ready to write him off as a sunk cost just yet.