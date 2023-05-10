Baez went 0-for-5 with a steal in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Guardians.
Baez saw his five-game hitting streak end Tuesday, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, but he was able to swipe his third bag of the season. Baez had been swinging the bat well to start the month -- he's 9-for-32 with three homers in eight games since the start of May. He's now slashing .246/.306/.361 with 16 RBI and 14 runs scored through 134 plate appearances this season. Even with his three punchouts Tuesday, Baez has cut his strikeout rate to 17.9%, which would be a career low.