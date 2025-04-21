Baez will start in center field and bat seventh in Monday's game versus the Padres.
Baez has seen action in center field in three games this season with the Tigers, but this will be his first-ever start at any outfield position at the major-league level. He could play the position fairly frequently while Parker Meadows (shoulder) continues to recover.
