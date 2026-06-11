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Tigers' Javier Baez: Moved to 60-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Tigers transferred Baez (ankle) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim James Outman. Baez encountered a setback earlier this month with his right high-ankle sprain and remains shut down from baseball activities. He's now ineligible for activation until late June, but it seems unlikely Baez will be ready by then, anyway. A timeline for his return won't become clearer until he is able to ramp up activities again and eventually go out on a rehab assignment.

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