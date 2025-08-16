Baez isn't starting against Minnesota on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baez will get at least a partial day off his feet after starting each of the Tigers' past three games. The veteran infielder/outfielder has been swinging the bat well of late, going 9-for-23 with three doubles, two RBI and a stolen base over his past seven games. He's been playing mostly center field recently, and that job will go to Wenceel Perez on Saturday.