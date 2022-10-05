site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Javier Baez: Not starting Game 2
Baez is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners.
Baez went 0-for-5 with a strikeout during Game 1 and will take a seat for the nightcap. Ryan Kreidler will replace the veteran at shortstop for Game 2.
