Baez (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baez will get at least one day off after he experienced a flareup of the left shoulder injury he initially suffered in a June 14 game against the Reds during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. Though he's been able to get by with receiving regular treatment since suffering the injury more than a month ago, Baez went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts before the soreness in his shoulder proved to be too much for him to stay in the game. For his part, the three-time All-Star doesn't believe he'll require a stint on the injured list, but he'll likely need to make notable progress within the next few days to avoid being deactivated.