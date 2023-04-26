Baez was diagnosed with a left hand contusion after being hit by a pitch in the left hand in the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

He was immediately lifted from the game after being hit in his first at-bat, but fortunately for the shortstop, X-rays on his hand returned negative. Baez, who had slashed .361/.400/.444 over his previous 10 games entering play Wednesday, could return to the lineup for Thursday's series opener versus the Orioles if his hand isn't too sore.