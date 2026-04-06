Baez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Baez will hit the bench for the fourth time in eight games, with all of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. He appears to have fallen into an indirect timeshare with Zack McKinstry, who has been seeing time in right field and second base while Kevin McGonigle covers shortstop when Baez is out of the lineup. Baez is holding down a lowly .200/.227/.200 slash line over 22 plate appearances to begin the season, and he could see his playing time dwindle further if he's unable to stage a dramatic turnaround.