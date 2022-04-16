Baez (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to April 13.
Baez had already been ruled out for the Tigers' final two matchups against Kansas City, and the team will ultimately elect to place him on the injured list since he hasn't made enough progress since aggravating his thumb injury. Since the move was backdated to Wednesday, the 29-year-old will be eligible to return as early as next weekend, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to do so. Harold Castro has filled in at shortstop recently and should continue to see additional playing time during Baez's IL stint.