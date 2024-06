The Tigers placed Baez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with lumbar spine inflammation, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Baez has evidently been bothered by the back issue off and on all season and is headed to Florida to meet with a doctor. He is expected to be out more than the minimum 10 days, although a clearer picture regarding his timetable could be available after the exam. Zach McKinstry and Ryan Kreidler are expected to share shortstop while Baez is on the shelf.