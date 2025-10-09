Baez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two additional RBI and a stolen base during Wednesday's win over the Mariners in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Baez smacked an RBI single into left field to tie the game at three apiece in the fifth inning. He then deposited an Eduard Bazardo offering into the left-field bleachers during the sixth to give the Tigers two more insurance runs en route to a convincing 9-3 victory. The 32-year-old is now 9-for-26 (.346) with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored through seven games in the postseason.