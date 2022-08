Baez went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Rays.

Baez had plated just three total runs over his last 10 games, but he was able to take advantage of the Tigers getting on base at a collective .361 clip in the easy win. The Tigers will include Baez in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, with the shortstop batting third against Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen.