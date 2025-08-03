Baez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBI in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Phillies.

Baez did major damage late, launching a two-run homer off Zack Wheeler in the seventh inning before tacking on a two-run triple in the eighth. It was a much-needed spark from the 32-year-old, who had gone just 6-for-34 with one extra-base hit over 11 games since the All-Star break. For the season, he's slashing .267/.298/.433 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 45 runs scored and four steals across 322 plate appearances.