Baez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.
Baez was the only Detroit player with multiple hits and obviously the only one to score or drive anyone in on his 13th home run of the year in the seventh inning. The shortstop has had a disappointing first season with the Tigers overall, though he's been better this month with a .320 average, two home runs and nine RBI across 13 games. Baez will likely come at a discount in 2023 fantasy drafts, but his track record suggests he's capable of bouncing back.