Baez went 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Twins.

Baez has mostly struggled this season, though he still has the ability to pop for big games like he did Thursday. The shortstop has been heating up lately as well, as he now has hits in five straight games and has batted .348 during that span. Baez is still hitting just .231 for the season with a .598 OPS, but his recent stretch is promising.