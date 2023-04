Baez went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's extra-innings win over the Giants.

Baez was benched in the third inning of Thursday's game after a baserunning blunder got him doubled off second base, but he was back in the lineup Friday and played well. The shortstop is still only batting .159 this season, which is a huge disappointment given his contract. Baez is a streaky performer, however, and Friday's effort could get him going.