Baez received an injection to treat lumbar spine inflammation Friday, Evan reports.Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press

Baez was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to his back injury. Following his injection Friday, Baez will be re-evaluated early next week to resume baseball activities. Prior to landing on the IL, the 31-year-old shortstop was slashing .183/.209/.247 with nine doubles, one home run and 25 RBI over 196 plate appearances.