Baez (personal) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

The Tigers have yet to announce any roster moves ahead of Monday's series opener, but Baez could be placed on the bereavement list following the recent death of a family member. He had been included in the Tigers' initial lineups for both of the past two games, only to be scratched on both occasions on account of the personal matter. It's unclear if Baez is still with the team or if he's already left Detroit to be with his family.