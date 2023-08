Baez (personal) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Sunday against the Rays.

Baez was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to a death in his family and was a candidate to land on the bereavement list, but he's instead back in the starting nine a day later. The 30-year-old was poised to hit out of the seventh spot Saturday before being scratched -- which would have been a season low -- but he's back to batting sixth for Sunday's series finale.