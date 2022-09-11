Baez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and an RBI triple, while also scoring two runs in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Baez doubled home Victor Reyes in the third inning, then sent Reyes home again on a triple in the fifth. Baez also reached home on two Harold Castro singles, one in the third and one in the fifth. Baez has started to heat up this month, going hitless in just one of nine games and slashing .353/.389/.529. The veteran shortstop also has a home run, eight RBI and five runs during that span and has raised his season batting average from .223 to .233.