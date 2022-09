Baez was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the White Sox for an undisclosed reason.

Baez has been productive recently, going 5-for-7 with a home run, a triple, a double, two runs and a stolen base over the last two games. However, he was removed from Saturday's lineup a few hours before the start of the game. The reason for his removal isn't yet clear, but Ryan Kreidler will take his place at shortstop and bat seventh.