Baez (hand) was scratched from the Tigers' lineup ahead of Thursday's game against Baltimore, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Baez's left hand is still sore after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday against the Brewers, and it will now officially cost him at least one start. In Baez's absence, Nick Maton will shift to shortstop, Zach McKinstry moves to third base and Jonathan Schoop will start at second.