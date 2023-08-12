Baez was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox due to right knee soreness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Assuming Baez's issue is nothing worse than soreness, he should be able to avoid a trip to the injured list, but the TIgers' scheduled off day Monday may incentivize the team to keep Baez on the bench Sunday in order to secure three straight days to heal. The shortstop isn't exactly hitting like an everyday player anyway, slashing .221/.262/.320 with seven homers in 109 games.