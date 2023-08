Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Baez is not in the lineup for the second straight game Thursday because "he's beat up a little bit and not feeling 100 percent," Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Hinch didn't specify what exactly Baez is dealing with, but it's probably safe to say he's battling some general soreness but should be ready to return to the lineup over the weekend. Zach McKinstry is playing shortstop for Detroit on Thursday versus the Yankees.