Baez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series-finale against the Astros.

Baez will take a seat after starting the Tigers' first five games of the year, going 2-for-20 with one RBI and one run scored while striking out five times. The 30-year-old saw his strikeout percentage drop from 33.7 percent in 2021 to 24.9 percent in 2022 and it appears that his discipline at the plate is closer to his 2022 form early this season. Ryan Kreidler will take over at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday versus Houston.